Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in CarGurus by 10.3% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $23.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.77. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $50.03.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $430.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.66 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $417,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 403,403 shares in the company, valued at $16,838,041.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CARG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CarGurus from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CarGurus from $52.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.73.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

