Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,330 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in BOX by 474.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in BOX by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in BOX in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BOX alerts:

NYSE:BOX opened at $26.80 on Monday. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $33.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -83.75 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.06.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $238.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. BOX’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on BOX to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.56.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $384,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,447,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,123,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About BOX (Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.