Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases New Shares in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE SEAS opened at $43.87 on Monday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $76.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.39.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.23 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 690.93% and a net margin of 18.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SEAS shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley decreased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.11.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $770,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,948,909.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 7,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $558,107.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,308,316.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

