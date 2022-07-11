Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases New Shares in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.
NYSE SEAS opened at $43.87 on Monday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $76.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.39.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SEAS shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley decreased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.11.
In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $770,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,948,909.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 7,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $558,107.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,308,316.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
