Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases Shares of 1,009 Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter worth $51,000. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 27,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,466 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

EGLE opened at $44.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $612.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.40. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.18 and a 52-week high of $78.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.33.

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $140.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 33.43% and a return on equity of 40.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is 55.83%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EGLE. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.67.

In other news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $235,897.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,084,333.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 29,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $1,991,978.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,686 shares in the company, valued at $11,345,634.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.