Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Increases Stake in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) by 472.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,212 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Yellow were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yellow by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,403,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,254,000 after acquiring an additional 534,196 shares during the period. CTF Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Yellow in the 4th quarter worth about $4,018,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Yellow by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 284,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 71,468 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Yellow by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 187,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 83,551 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Yellow in the 4th quarter worth about $2,096,000. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Darrel Harris purchased 18,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $74,433.80. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 373,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,476,920.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leah K. Dawson purchased 9,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.12 per share, for a total transaction of $37,912.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 180,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,386.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 166,994 shares of company stock worth $637,260 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YELL stock opened at $3.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 3.07. Yellow Co. has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average is $6.89.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Yellow’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Yellow Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yellow Company Profile

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as ships apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.

