Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New $80,000 Investment in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,953 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMHC stock opened at $25.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day moving average of $28.56. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $35.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.70.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.23. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

