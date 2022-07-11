Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

BRLXF has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities downgraded Boralex to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Boralex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Boralex from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.54.

Shares of BRLXF opened at $34.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.52. Boralex has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $34.97.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

