Greenleaf Trust Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RDY opened at $55.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12-month low of $47.88 and a 12-month high of $74.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.09 and its 200-day moving average is $55.94.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This is an increase from Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.74%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RDY shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

