Greenleaf Trust Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 225,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $146,113,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 50,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NOW opened at $494.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $406.47 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $465.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $522.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 449.23, a P/E/G ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOW. TheStreet downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BNP Paribas cut shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $640.70.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total transaction of $55,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,973.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.26, for a total transaction of $456,922.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,613.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,170 shares of company stock valued at $5,324,386 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.