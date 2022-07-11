General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GE. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $63.25 on Monday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.06.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -6.99%.
GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.29.
In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
