General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GE. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $63.25 on Monday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -6.99%.

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.29.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.