The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Kroger by 17.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in Kroger by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Kroger by 2.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Kroger by 25.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Kroger by 81.6% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $2,917,922.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 163,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,514,366.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

KR stock opened at $48.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $37.85 and a 52-week high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.18. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.97%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

