Greenleaf Trust Acquires 9,167 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Newmont by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,349,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,502,465,000 after buying an additional 616,798 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,465,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,671 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,186,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,065,912,000 after purchasing an additional 147,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,994,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $803,531,000 after purchasing an additional 330,167 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,105,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $750,781,000 after acquiring an additional 450,404 shares during the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEM opened at $59.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.92. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.48.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.94%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.52 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,501,968.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $3,657,300. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

