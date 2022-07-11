Coty (NYSE:COTY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.23-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE COTY opened at $7.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.30. Coty has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20 and a beta of 2.15.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Coty had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coty will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coty has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.85.

In other Coty news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 739,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,382.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coty by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,223,000 after buying an additional 7,760,564 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Coty by 13.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,950,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092,581 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Coty by 123.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311,527 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Coty by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,985,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,775,000 after purchasing an additional 648,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Coty by 119.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,312,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,332 shares in the last quarter. 37.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

