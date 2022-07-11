Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.20–$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.50 million-$81.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.13 million. Braze also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.82–$0.78 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRZE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Braze in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.79.

BRZE stock opened at $45.54 on Monday. Braze has a 12 month low of $27.09 and a 12 month high of $98.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.68.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 43,500 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $1,417,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 12,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $461,261.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,120.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,331 shares of company stock worth $4,685,609 over the last ninety days. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Braze by 50,225.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Braze by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Braze during the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Braze by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 37,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 19,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Braze by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 83,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 24,176 shares during the last quarter. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

