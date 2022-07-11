Greenleaf Trust Buys 1,498 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. State Street Corp raised its stake in Analog Devices by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,482,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,775,912,000 after buying an additional 569,252 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,832,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,548,089,000 after buying an additional 305,461 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,893,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,387,487,000 after buying an additional 120,370 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $1,092,374,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,130,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $550,209,000 after buying an additional 321,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at $421,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.68.

Analog Devices stock opened at $149.94 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.50 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.12%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

