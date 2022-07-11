ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,764 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Target by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 32,246 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Target by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 30,356 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.04.

Shares of TGT opened at $147.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.46. The firm has a market cap of $68.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,020 shares of company stock valued at $8,915,190 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.