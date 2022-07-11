ARGI Investment Services LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

ARGI Investment Services LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 82.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,820 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,235,000 after purchasing an additional 52,412 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,802,000 after acquiring an additional 25,799 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 110,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,936,000 after purchasing an additional 52,686 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 106,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,004,000.

SOXX stock opened at $358.55 on Monday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $326.70 and a twelve month high of $559.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $442.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.628 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

