ARGI Investment Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,735 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,437,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 16,082 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,075,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,273,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,752. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $560.76.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $518.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $492.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $493.48. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

