LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Position Increased by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned 0.08% of LGI Homes worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in LGI Homes by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in LGI Homes by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 35,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,411,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes stock opened at $97.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.78. LGI Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $71.73 and a one year high of $175.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 14.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.49.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $546.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.07 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 14.14%. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 19.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LGIH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on LGI Homes from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BTIG Research raised LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LGI Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

In related news, Director Ryan Edone bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.38 per share, with a total value of $82,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,971.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

