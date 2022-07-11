ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Bought by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned 0.10% of ArcBest worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ARCB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ArcBest to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ArcBest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.89.

ARCB stock opened at $76.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.55. ArcBest Co. has a 12 month low of $52.86 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.03.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $1.00. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.90%.

ArcBest Profile (Get Rating)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.