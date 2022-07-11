Fermata Advisors LLC Has $595,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fermata Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $14,477,662,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,640,190,000 after acquiring an additional 283,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,599,789,000 after acquiring an additional 157,280 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,251.65.

In other news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,600.32, for a total value of $7,046,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,571,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,290,649,333.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,474 shares of company stock worth $19,745,321 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,387.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,256.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2,540.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,037.69 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.