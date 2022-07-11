Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $2.52 Million Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lowered its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,506 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,690,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,705,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,072 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,431,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,403 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,769,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,616,000 after purchasing an additional 800,148 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 948,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,932,000 after purchasing an additional 640,319 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $46.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $53.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.18 and its 200-day moving average is $47.55.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $699.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

