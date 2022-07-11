Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 100.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,991 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WT Wealth Management raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 80,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 517,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,333,000 after acquiring an additional 164,078 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,540,000 after purchasing an additional 121,693 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 754,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,356,000 after purchasing an additional 46,332 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $25.32 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $32.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.53.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

