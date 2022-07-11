Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2022

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHGGet Rating) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,153 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WT Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $61.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.67. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.23 and a 12-month high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.