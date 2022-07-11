Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,153 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WT Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $61.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.67. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.23 and a 12-month high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

