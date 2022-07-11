Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Buys 40,100 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS – Get Rating) by 703.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 45.3% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 289,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 19,135 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,403,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,620,000 after purchasing an additional 203,961 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.16 and a 200-day moving average of $21.08. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $23.44.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.