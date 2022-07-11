Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPDN. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 610.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares stock opened at $16.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average is $15.42. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79.

