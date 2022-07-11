Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 8,810 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,810 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 269.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $93.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.73. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $86.57 and a 12 month high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.