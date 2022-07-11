Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Takes $221,000 Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 1,743.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 271.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 996.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Shares of CAKE opened at $27.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.57. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $55.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.45.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm had revenue of $793.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.17.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.