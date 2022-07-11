Girard Partners LTD. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 868,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,725,000 after acquiring an additional 109,238 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 308,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,801,000 after purchasing an additional 37,939 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,061,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,035,000 after purchasing an additional 62,329 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 668,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,102,000 after purchasing an additional 84,503 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $40.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.51. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

