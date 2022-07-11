CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 2,556.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,659,000 after buying an additional 128,090 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in CME Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 88,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,173,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in CME Group by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 241,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,508,000 after purchasing an additional 122,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in CME Group by 186.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 101,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,221,000 after purchasing an additional 66,161 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $208.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.96. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.79 and a 52-week high of $256.94.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $262.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $258.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $254.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Argus raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.00.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

