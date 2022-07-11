18,850 Shares in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Purchased by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ambev during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Ambev by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Ambev by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Ambev by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 35,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the period. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.68 on Monday. Ambev S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $3.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12.
A number of research analysts have commented on ABEV shares. TheStreet cut shares of Ambev from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.
Ambev Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.
