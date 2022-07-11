Girard Partners LTD. Buys 1,118 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 769.6% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,548,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 269.4% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.00.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at $828,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $7,901,708.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,046,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,985 shares of company stock worth $10,072,025 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WM opened at $152.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.07 and its 200 day moving average is $154.50. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $170.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

