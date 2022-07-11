Girard Partners LTD. Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,871 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,701 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in CDW by 4.1% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management grew its stake in CDW by 3.7% in the first quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 15,303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management grew its stake in CDW by 178.5% in the first quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 2,855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in CDW by 373.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in CDW by 15.9% in the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 10,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $169.90 per share, with a total value of $250,602.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,578.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $161.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.08. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $152.15 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.20. CDW had a return on equity of 129.10% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.62%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CDW shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.14.

About CDW (Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.