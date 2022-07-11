Girard Partners LTD. Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Girard Partners LTD. cut its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 89,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7,891.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 42,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter.

SLYV stock opened at $72.70 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $70.09 and a 52 week high of $91.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.00 and its 200 day moving average is $80.32.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

