Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Position Increased by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 71,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management increased its position in Fastenal by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP increased its position in Fastenal by 487.3% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 38,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 32,131 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Fastenal by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 53,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $50.64 on Monday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.89 and its 200-day moving average is $55.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.52%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,344.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Jansen bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $48,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,529.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,563 shares of company stock worth $182,773 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

