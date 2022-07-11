Key Financial Inc Acquires 1,560 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 213.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VPL opened at $64.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.52. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.09 and a fifty-two week high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.