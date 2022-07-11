SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stake Raised by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 930.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $28.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.14. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $27.90 and a 52 week high of $38.21.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

