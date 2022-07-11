Key Financial Inc Boosts Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 116.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Novartis were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $84.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.09 and a 12 month high of $95.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.12 and a 200 day moving average of $87.09. The firm has a market cap of $186.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVS. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.13.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

