Key Financial Inc Has $85,000 Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 61,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 131,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 13,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $24.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.01 and its 200-day moving average is $25.09.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.42%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,342. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

