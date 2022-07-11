Key Financial Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,725,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919,828 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $815,548,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,104,698,000 after purchasing an additional 896,553 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,099,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,334,000 after purchasing an additional 381,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,441,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,348,000 after purchasing an additional 337,741 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $171.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $74.22 billion, a PE ratio of 51.01 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.01 and a 200 day moving average of $180.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $153.70 and a one year high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 175.00%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($231.25) to €214.00 ($222.92) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.71.

In other news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total transaction of $955,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,072,443.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,230 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

