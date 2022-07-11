Key Financial Inc Acquires 1,478 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 345.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $48.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.94. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.69 and a 12-month high of $57.77.

