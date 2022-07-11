987 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Bought by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $97.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.90 and its 200-day moving average is $104.04. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $92.80 and a 12-month high of $109.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

