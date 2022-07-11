Key Financial Inc Purchases 382 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Hess were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,832,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,690,265,000 after buying an additional 1,912,120 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hess by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,153,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,546,000 after acquiring an additional 193,943 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Hess by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,249,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $314,557,000 after purchasing an additional 12,132 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,973,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $294,162,000 after purchasing an additional 217,742 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,973,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $4,651,795.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,267,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hess from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.27.

Hess stock opened at $100.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $61.93 and a 1 year high of $131.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.60.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. Hess had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.66%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

