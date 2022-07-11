Patron Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Patron Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth $321,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 295,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,641,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at about $603,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 199,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,733,000 after buying an additional 10,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,330,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,608,000 after buying an additional 240,552 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $601,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,870.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $90.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.10. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $81.96 and a 1-year high of $117.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.49.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 13.97%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 19.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RJF. StockNews.com raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.87.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

