Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,050 American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,050 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $449,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,343 shares in the company, valued at $960,174. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $374,225. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $11.73 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $37.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.67.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 28.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

AEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.85.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

