Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,437 Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Jul 11th, 2022

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLGet Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NWL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,926,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,067,000 after buying an additional 5,587,736 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,312,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,071,000 after buying an additional 2,487,466 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,278,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,555,000 after buying an additional 2,218,560 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 28,342,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,998,000 after buying an additional 2,179,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,621,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,455,000 after buying an additional 2,169,434 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

NWL stock opened at $19.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.06. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWLGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 55.09%.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

