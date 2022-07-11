Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 838 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,749,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,448 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,423,682,000 after buying an additional 970,944 shares during the last quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $74,752,000. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 502.6% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 760,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,446,000 after purchasing an additional 634,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $72,672,000.

VNQ stock opened at $92.08 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $86.63 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.76 and its 200 day moving average is $102.81.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

