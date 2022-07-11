AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494,986 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,023,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,245 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $1,740,054,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,265,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in AT&T by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $20.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $148.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.54. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $21.61.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

Several research firms have recently commented on T. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

