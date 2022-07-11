Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.22% of Cowen worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cowen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Cowen in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cowen in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cowen in the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cowen in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

COWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cowen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cowen from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cowen from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Shares of Cowen stock opened at $31.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $860.96 million, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.44. Cowen Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $41.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.85.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $331.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.27 million. Cowen had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cowen Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is 8.79%.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

