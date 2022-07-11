Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Nomad Foods worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,341,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,672,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,419,000 after acquiring an additional 450,124 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,462,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,379 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,344,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,690,000 after acquiring an additional 86,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,414,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,305,000 after acquiring an additional 377,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $19.16 on Monday. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day moving average is $22.29.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $822.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nomad Foods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

